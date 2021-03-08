Man, 18, arrested by Riley County police in connection with rape
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a rape that was reported in the town of Ogden, authorities said Monday.
Riley County police officers filed a report for rape that was reported in Ogden around 12:32 p.m. Friday.
Officers listed a 15-year-old girl as the victim and an 18-year-old man as the suspect.
Because of the nature of the crime, Riley County police said no further information will be released.
