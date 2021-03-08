KU’s McCormack, Garrett named to All-Big 12 second team, KSU’s McGuirl named Honorable Mention

IRVING, Texas (WIBW) - Two Jayhawks were named to the All-Big 12 second team. Both center David McCormack and guard Marcus Garrett were given the honor.

McCormack and Garrett both finished top 5 on the Jayhawks in points per game. The KU center put up 13.4, good for second most on average. Garrett averaged the fourth most points per game with 10.2.

On top of his point production, Garrett also finished the season leading the Jayhawks in assists and steals.

The KU guard was also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team.

Mike McGuirl was the lone Wildcat to be recognized by the conference. He was named an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 team. KU’s Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji were also named honorable mentions.

