Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative accepting applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative (KRPI) is now accepting applications, Water Office Director Connie Owen announced Monday.

KRPI provides financial aid to landowners in priority watersheds to implement sediment-reducing reservoir sedimentation. Land located in targeted sub-watersheds in Barton, Butler, Coffey, Ellsworth, Greenwood, Lyon, Marshall, Nemaha, Russell and Washington counties are eligible for assistance.

“The Kansas reservoir system is critical infrastructure for our citizens during both flood and drought as storage is being diminished over time by sedimentation,” said Owen. “Watershed protection is the most economical means of protecting our surface water supplies. This Initiative provides an opportunity for producers above some of our key federal reservoirs to improve their land while also benefiting downstream water resources.”

Landowners interested in participating can contact their county conservation district or Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy coordinator to apply for the aid. Applications for the initial round of funding are due April 15. For more information, click here.

