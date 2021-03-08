Advertisement

Kansas AG sues Biden administration to stop implementation of Green New Deal policy

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block the Biden administration from implementing parts of the Green New Deal by executive order.

“Once again, an administration wants federal bureaucrats to do by burdensome regulation what it is unable to pass through Congress,” Schmidt said. “This order would result in new regulations that would significantly burden Kansas agriculture, energy production and manufacturing. No president has authority to impose this massive job-killing cost on our economy by executive order.”

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of 12 state attorneys general and challenges Biden’s Executive Order 13990, which would impose specific rules that must be used by federal agencies to calculate the social costs of greenhouse gases when creating federal regulations. The lawsuit alleges that the Biden administration does not have the authority to decide the formula for calculating those costs. The attorneys general say the order would harm the American economy and will result in too many restrictions on federal agencies.

