Ichabods to face Missouri Western in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Washburn Ichabods will make their third NCAA tournament appearance in the last four years and their 15th NCAA postseason appearance overall as they will open play against the No. 6 seed Missouri Western on March 13 as the No. 3 seed. Times will be posted at a later date. The winner of the Washburn/Missouri Western game will face Northwest Missouri in the regional semifinals.

The regional tournament will look like two mini-conference tournaments with the Northern Sun Conference in one half and the MIAA in the other half of the bracket as the Northern State Wolves and host squad will be the No. 1 seed and they will take on the winners of No. 4 Wayne State and No. 5 seed Minnesota State Moorhead.

The Ichabods won their sixth MIAA Tournament Championship in a thrilling 69-68 win over the No. 1 Bearcats for their first MIAA Tournament title since 2012 en route to the title and the MIAA’s Automatic Qualifier for the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament.

The Ichabods have never faced Missouri Western in the NCAA Tournament. The teams have already played three times this season with the Griffons winning both regular season meetings and then the Ichabods knocking the Griffons out of the MIAA Tournament on March 5 in Maryville in a 101-72 meeting.

The Ichabods are 14-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. The 2021 Central Region Tournament will take place March 13-16 at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The Elite Eight will then move to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana where the national quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game will be played between Mar. 24-27.

Washburn will receive an allotment of 150 tickets for NCAA Central Region games. Ticket information will be released as soon as possible.

2021 NCAA Central Regional Participants

1) Northern State (18-1)

2) Northwest Missouri State (23-2)

3) Washburn (19-6)

4) Wayne State (Nebraska) (11-6)

5) Minnesota State University Moorhead (10-4)

6) Missouri Western (14-10)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.