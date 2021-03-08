Advertisement

High Fire Danger again on Monday

Sunday saw several wildfires due to the extreme fire danger
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High fire danger will be a threat for all of northeast Ks once again on Monday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for everyone from Monday 11am to Monday 7pm. Highs will be in the 70s, winds will be gusting over 30mph, and dry conditions are the contributing factors for the high fire danger.

Fire Danger
Fire Danger(WIBW)

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds from the SW at 10-15mph, gusts to 25.

Monday: High fire danger. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Winds from the S at 10-15, gusts to 30.

Highs will continue to rise into the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. On Wednesday, some locations may reach the low 80s!

Wednesday afternoon, a cold front will be pushing through the region bringing a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the stronger side. It is still a little too early for specifics, so make sure you check back for updates over the next couple days.

Cooler high temperatures will be moving in behind the cold front for the end of the week and next weekend.

Extended Foreast
Extended Foreast(WIBW)

Attention will turn to a storm system that will be impacting the area Saturday into Monday. There remains some discrepancy on timing of the system, but long range models are in agreement that a storm system coming from the SW will head this way. This system may have some colder air to work with and could bring us a chance of some wintry precipitation.

Precipitation forecasts for the next 7 days show very beneficial amounts of 1-3″ across the area.

Taking Action:

1. Avoid any outdoor burning Monday and watch out for any possible fires that may develop.

2. Stay updated on Wednesdays rain/storm chances.

3. Keep checking back on the forecast this week for next weekends storm system.

