High court revives ex-student’s suit on religious literature

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reviving a lawsuit brought by a Georgia college student who sued school officials after being prevented from distributing Christian literature on campus, but was only seeking $1.

The high court in a 8-1 decision Monday sided with the student, Chike Uzuegbunam, and against Georgia Gwinnett College. Uzuegbunam has since graduated and the college has changed its policies. Lower courts said the case was moot, but the Supreme Court disagreed.

Uzuegbunam and his lawyers have said they want the Lawrenceville, Georgia, school to be held accountable for its past policies.

Groups across the political spectrum including the American Civil Liberties Union had said that the case is important to ensuring that people whose constitutional rights were violated can continue their cases even when governments repeal the policies they were challenging.

