Garden City Police investigating homicide after man found with gunshot wound to the head

Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday evening.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday evening.

Police arrived at an apartment in the 1400 block of Fulton around 7 p.m. and found Victor Cabrera, 32, with a gunshot wound to the head. Cabrera was transported to a Wichita hospital where he later died.

Garden City Police ask if you have any information to call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300, If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

