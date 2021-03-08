Fires cause potential school bus delays in Dover area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildland fires in the Dover area created transportation issues for the Mission Valley School District (USD 330).

According to a post to the district’s Facebook pages, there was the potential this afternoon of delays in school transportation in “areas impacted by the fires.” The post went on to say that if a bus driver was unable to drop a child off at the “assigned residence safely, then another location will need to be established with your bus driver”. If there is not another location, the child(ren) would be returned to Mission Valley.

Parents were instructed to contact Mission Valley Transportation with any questions.

Due to wildland fires in the Dover area there may be delays in school transportation this afternoon in areas impacted by... Posted by Mission Valley USD #330 on Monday, March 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.