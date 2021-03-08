Advertisement

Fires cause potential school bus delays in Dover area

Mission Valley Schools Logo(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildland fires in the Dover area created transportation issues for the Mission Valley School District (USD 330).

According to a post to the district’s Facebook pages, there was the potential this afternoon of delays in school transportation in “areas impacted by the fires.” The post went on to say that if a bus driver was unable to drop a child off at the “assigned residence safely, then another location will need to be established with your bus driver”. If there is not another location, the child(ren) would be returned to Mission Valley.

Parents were instructed to contact Mission Valley Transportation with any questions.

Posted by Mission Valley USD #330 on Monday, March 8, 2021

