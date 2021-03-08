FBI, KBI seeking information in relation to Kansas Cold Case homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI Kansas City Division and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are seeking information in regards to the unkown individuals responsible for the 1998 murder of Rhonda Tribue. Tribue may have also gone by her maiden name, Rhonda Easley.

Tribue was a 34-year-old mother of six who lived in Kansas City, Kansas. On October 4, 1998, her body was found in the 500 block of South 94th St. near Edwardsville, Kansas. Her cause of death appeared to be from blunt force trauma. Earlier that day, Tribue had been seen at the Firelight Lounge in Kansas City, Kansas.

At the time of her death, Tribue was wearing a High-Sierra brand dark purple corduroy jacket over a gold lace top, pumpkin colored jeans, and brown sandals. She was 5′5″, 145 pounds, and was an African American woman with dark brown hair with yellow highlights.

Tribue’s case was reopened in 2020. Based upon new information developed during the investigation, law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that may be known about the homicide. Anyone with information can call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

