Advertisement

FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By JIM MUSTIAN
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more men wanted in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol have been arrested — including one who reportedly served as a bodyguard to former President Donald Trump’s longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

The FBI said Monday that Roberto Minuta and Isaac Steve Sturgeon were taken into federal custody.

Minuta is accused of breaching the Capitol grounds and berating police officers.

The New York Times previously reported he had provided security to Stone in the hours before the attack.

It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney.

Sturgeon was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport after being deported from Kenya.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses attendees during Big 12 media day, Monday, July 18,...
Big 12 commish bullish about future as tournaments near
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
Wrongful death suit filed on behalf of Daniel Prude’s kids
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says