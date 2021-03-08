Advertisement

Douglas County issues week-long burn ban

(KOSA)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has issued a burn ban for March 9-15 for the unincorporated areas of the county following recommendations from the county’s Fire District Chiefs.

On Monday, The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for the county, denoting critical fire weather conditions like strong winds, dry fuels and warm temperatures. Because of those conditions, any fires that develop in the country would be very hard to contain and would likely spread rapidly.

This is the first seven-day burn ban since 2015.

