City of Topeka announces new ombudsman office

By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has named Monique Glaudeˊ as the city’s new ombudsman. She will continue to serve as the Director of Community Engagement.

According to a news release, the ombudsman will serve as an independent and impartial office where citizens can get help with city services and report their issues with city government. The Ombudsman’s office will help citizens to find answers, ask a question, or submit a SeeClickFix service request. Every effort will be made to respond quickly, succinctly, accurately, and in a friendly manner to citizens. Inquiries will be responded to within 3 business days.

“Navigating local government can be tricky for those who don’t know where to start, I’m excited to help our neighbors in the City of Topeka with any issues or concerns that they have,” said Monique Glaudeˊ, Ombudsman for the City of Topeka. “The Ombudsman office will be an essential tool to helping our community have a partner to guide them through city government and any problems that they’re facing.”

The city says the Ombudsman’s office should be the first point of contact for constituents. The office will:

*Enable citizens the opportunity to voice their concerns and make inquiries

*Accept, track, and manage service requests

*Record all action taken on each service request

*Investigate a complaint against a city department, official or employee of the City of Topeka, independently and impartially, and on a confidential manner, to the extent possible as provided by law

*Work with a department to resolve a problem when an investigation shows that the department has acted contrary to law, unreasonably or unfairly, or has made a mistake.

*Make recommendations to departments for administrative or policy changes, when appropriate

*Answer questions relating the City government or refer the person to a suitable agency or entity for answers.

Topeka residents can contact the Ombudsman’s office by emailing ombudsman@topeka.org or by calling (785) 368- 3947. The Ombudsman’s office is currently located at the Holliday Building but will eventually move to City Hall.

