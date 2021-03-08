Advertisement

Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a...
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Kansas Army National Guard lands early Monday afternoon in a field near the 6200 block of S.W. Davis Road before helping crews from the Dover Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department battle a lingering grass fire in western Shawnee County.(Phil Anderson)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - A Blackhawk helicopter on Monday afternoon helped put out lingering grass fires that scorched hundreds of acres over the weekend in western Shawnee County.

The helicopter came in support of crews from both the Dover Fire Department and the Auburn Fire Department, which were on the scene near S.W. 53rd and Crawford.

The helicopter, which is part of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 108th Aviation Unit based in Topeka, landed about 12:30 p.m. in a field near the 6200 block of S.W. Davis Road.

From there, helicopter personnel consulted with an official from the state’s forest service.

The helicopter then took to the air again and dipped a large, orange container that was suspended from the side of the aircraft into farm ponds in the immediate area.

The helicopter flew over areas to the north and west of where it landed, dumping water from the air onto grass, trees and brush that were burning Monday afternoon, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the fire.

A strong southerly breeze was blowing throughout the early afternoon as the helicopter was on the scene for more than an hour and a half.

Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that efforts were underway on Monday to help prevent sparks from Sunday’s still-smoldering grass fire from becoming airborne and possibly setting off another blaze in areas that didn’t catch fire over the weekend.

Nonetheless, areas of smoke could be seen coming from a treeline in the vicinity of S.W. 53rd and Crawford Road.

Officials said low humidity, dry conditions and strong winds were combining for dangerous fire conditions on Monday afternoon.

The fire danger is expected to remain high for the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Man in custody after car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka, a woman left with serious injuries
Fire Warning
FIRE WARNING: Crews battling grass fire South of Dover
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
Morris County 17-year-old found
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addresses attendees during Big 12 media day, Monday, July 18,...
Big 12 commish bullish about future as tournaments near
Evergy will resume electricity service disconnections - but the company is offering payment...
Most Kansans will face high utility bills; some in KC metro will actually get refunds
SeeClickFix
City of Topeka announces new ombudsman office
auburn fire
Risk of fire prompts governor to declare emergency disaster