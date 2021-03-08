Blackhawk helicopter helps put out large grass fire in western Shawnee County

DOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - A Blackhawk helicopter on Monday afternoon helped put out lingering grass fires that scorched hundreds of acres over the weekend in western Shawnee County.

The helicopter came in support of crews from both the Dover Fire Department and the Auburn Fire Department, which were on the scene near S.W. 53rd and Crawford.

The helicopter, which is part of the Kansas Army National Guard’s 108th Aviation Unit based in Topeka, landed about 12:30 p.m. in a field near the 6200 block of S.W. Davis Road.

From there, helicopter personnel consulted with an official from the state’s forest service.

The helicopter then took to the air again and dipped a large, orange container that was suspended from the side of the aircraft into farm ponds in the immediate area.

The helicopter flew over areas to the north and west of where it landed, dumping water from the air onto grass, trees and brush that were burning Monday afternoon, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the fire.

A strong southerly breeze was blowing throughout the early afternoon as the helicopter was on the scene for more than an hour and a half.

Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that efforts were underway on Monday to help prevent sparks from Sunday’s still-smoldering grass fire from becoming airborne and possibly setting off another blaze in areas that didn’t catch fire over the weekend.

Nonetheless, areas of smoke could be seen coming from a treeline in the vicinity of S.W. 53rd and Crawford Road.

Officials said low humidity, dry conditions and strong winds were combining for dangerous fire conditions on Monday afternoon.

The fire danger is expected to remain high for the next few days.

