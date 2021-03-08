After 40 years with department, Holton police chief ‘ready for new chapter’

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Gale Gakle has served the Holton Police Department in a variety of positions over the past 40 years.

He started out as a dispatcher before moving to the patrol division and finally, serving as chief of police.

After four decades, though, the 61-year-old Gakle has decided it’s time to retire.

His last day with the department was Friday, March 5. A reception was set for that afternoon at Holton City Hall, where area residents could stop by and wish Gakle well.

“I’ve decided that after 40 years, I’m ready for a new chapter in life,” Gakle said. “My wife and I are looking forward to slowing down a little bit, taking it a little easy, doing some traveling and just enjoy life a little bit at a slower pace.”

Gakle, a native of Excelsior Springs, Mo., came to Holton in 1979 as a construction worker.

When he found out about the position as a police dispatcher in Holton, he jumped at the opportunity.

Gakle was 20 years old in October 1980, when he began working for the Holton Police Department.

“I did not realize at that time that 40 years later, I’d be standing here announcing that I’m retiring,” he said. “No.”

Police work fit in well with Gakle’s desire to be of service to his community.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people,” he said, “and obviously, there’s a lot of that that we do in law enforcement.”

As you might imagine, things are different in 2021 than they were in 1980 at the Holton Police Department.

“It’s changed a lot over the 40 years,” he said. " It’s more restrictive. It’s a little more time-consuming than it used to be. And we’re getting more tasks thrown upon us all the time.”

Gakle has high praise for the city of Holton, which has a population of around 3,300 residents. Holton is located about 33 miles north of Topeka and is the county seat of Jackson County.

“This is a fantastic little community,” Gakle said. “I love it. The people here are fantastic. I’ve met a lot of people, made a lot of acquaintances over the 40 years and continue to look forward to keeping in contact with those people.”

He said no replacement for him has been named yet. That decision will come from city leaders.

“That will be up to the city manager and city commissioners as to how they go forward from here,” he said. “Obviously, we have some candidates here that probably have an interest in it, but that’ll be a decision for them to make.”

Looking back over his 40 years in the Holton Police Department, Gakle said, “It’s been an enjoyable journey. I’ve loved every minute of it. Wouldn’t trade it for anything. But, like I said, I’m ready for a new chapter.”

