Saturday night car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car chase ended in a crash in North Topeka Saturday night.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) was dispatched to Northwest Paramore and Lyman Road just before 6 pm.

According to dispatch, KHP was chasing a vehicle and they physically stopped it with their PTI maneuver technique leaving one vehicle crashing into a telephone pole.

The investigation is ongoing.

