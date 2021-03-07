Advertisement

Saturday night car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car chase ended in a crash in North Topeka Saturday night.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) was dispatched to Northwest Paramore and Lyman Road just before 6 pm.

According to dispatch, KHP was chasing a vehicle and they physically stopped it with their PTI maneuver technique leaving one vehicle crashing into a telephone pole.

The investigation is ongoing.

