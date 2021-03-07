MISSING JUVENILE: Morris County looking for 17-year-old juvenile

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old juvenile has been missing since Friday night.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page on Saturday night saying, 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday night.

Morris County says if you have seen or see Hale, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

