MISSING JUVENILE: Morris County looking for 17-year-old juvenile

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday...
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday night.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old juvenile has been missing since Friday night.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page on Saturday night saying, 17-year-old Eric Hale has been missing since Friday night.

Morris County says if you have seen or see Hale, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.

