McGuirl scores 17 as K-State holds off Iowa State 61-56

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Kansas State turned aside Iowa State 61-56 to conclude the regular season.

McGuirl drained a 3 with 1:41 remaining to give Kansas State a 10-point lead and the Wildcats held on. DaJuan Gordon added 12 points and Nijel Pack 10 Kansas State.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 19, making 3 of 9 from 3-point range, to lead Iowa State and Solomon Young added 18 points. The Cyclones have lost 17 straight games and fell to 0-11 on the road.

