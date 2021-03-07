Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Restaurants like The Pennant and Brew Bank told 13 News that they will not be going back to their regular hours, but the local bar, Riegals 20′s West said they are making that change.

When the county announced bars and restaurants were able to go back to their pre-pandemic hours--20′s West didn’t think twice.

“We are going to extend our hours to 2 am Monday through Sunday we are here for everyone and we plan to keep it open,” said manager Jennifer Neuenschwander.

They are trying to recover from the shutdown of the Covid pandemic.

“It definitely slowed us down and people literally go out late hours so when it’s 8 o’clock it’s like do we go in or do we go out at all so it definitely affected us and hopefully with the weather changing and St. Patrick’s Day coming and no restrictions I think this is going to help a lot of businesses turn around,” she said.

Even though they are going to be open all night--they are still taking safety protocols seriously--

“We actually have markers on the table that say if they are dirty or clean and we keep hand sanitizers on the tables just in case people want to clean their hands, we are requiring masks when you are walking around in and out and people are going to want to socially distance and we are just going to have to limit how many people in here and especially with the upcoming holidays,” she explained.

Jennifer says throughout the pandemic when hours were slowly extending, it helped their local bar--

“We are getting better we are having more sales and more people are coming in later after 9 o’clock and it been getting a lot better,” said Neuenschwander.

Riegals 20′s West has big plans for St. Patrick”s Day in order to get them back on track.

“We have decorated and we are going to have deals on beers and drinks and we plan on bringing in St. Patrick’s Day this year, last year it was kind of canceled and we know people are eager to go out and we are happy to help people celebrate,” she said.

The decision to extend hours is up to each bar and restaurant owner.

