High fire danger with gusty southerly winds Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s with dry conditions and gusty southerly winds leading to a high fire danger Sunday afternoon. Winds will be gusting over 30mph at times. If a fire start, with the dry conditions and gusty winds, it will rapidly spread. ALL outdoor burning is HIGHLY discouraged and should be avoided at all costs.

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds from the S at 5-10mph with gusts to 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 70s. Winds from the S at 15-20, G30. Very high fire danger for all of northeast Ks.

Extreme Fire Danger (WIBW)

Very high fire danger will begin taking shape Sunday. High temperatures will be well above average for this time of year. The above average temperatures, low relative humidity values, and gusty winds from the south gusting over 30mph at times are prime conditions that are leading to the high fire danger through at least Monday. Wind gusts will continue to remain strong through Thursday, gusting over 30mph at times.

Temperatures at the start of the work week are going to remain 15-25 degrees above average for this time of year. We will likely see widespread highs in the 70s through at least Wednesday afternoon. Several locations may even flirt with 80 degrees Wednesday. The strong southerly winds are what are helping our temperatures soar!

Precipitation chances over the next few days are very low. Our best chance at seeing some precipitation will be Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will be pushing through Wednesday afternoon and Thunderstorms may develop along the front. More precipitation chances will be possible at the end of the week into next weekend.

Models are in disagreement on high temperatures at the end of the week and next weekend. We may trend a little cooler next weekend than what is currently forecast. We will be watching out for our second best chance of precipitation next weekend. Details on this are still unclear as we are a week out, so continue to check back for updates.

Taking Action:

1. Avoid any outdoor burning due to the very high fire danger threat!

2. Enjoy the 70s tomorrow through Thursday.

3. Stay up to date on the approaching cold front Wednesday that’s bringing cooler air, and thunderstorms.

