Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims Sunday “COVID Memorial Day”

Gov. Laura Kelly signs a proclamation declaring March 7 as COVID Memorial Day on Sunday, March...
Gov. Laura Kelly signs a proclamation declaring March 7 as COVID Memorial Day on Sunday, March 7, 2021.(Kansas Office of the Governor)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed March 7, 2021, the one-year anniversary of the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Kansas, as COVID Memorial Day Sunday to honor those that have died due to COVID-19.

“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said.

