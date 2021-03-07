Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims Sunday “COVID Memorial Day”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed March 7, 2021, the one-year anniversary of the first recorded case of COVID-19 in Kansas, as COVID Memorial Day Sunday to honor those that have died due to COVID-19.

“Today, a year after the first recorded COVID case in Kansas, we honor the memories of those we have lost and recognize the frontline workers who have battled this virus over the last year,” Kelly said.

