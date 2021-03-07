Advertisement

Geiman’s full-court heave wins Washburn MIAA Conference Championship

Washburn wins the MIAA Conference Tournament on a last second heave by Tyler Geiman.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A last-second shot by guard Tyler Geiman gave Washburn a 69-68 win over Northwest Missouri in the MIAA Conference Championship game.

With 2.7 seconds left on the clock, Washburn had just lost the lead. The Ichabods inbounded the pall to Geiman, he dribbled to near mid-court and chucked up a prayer that fell perfectly through the net.

Both Geiman and Jalen Lewis led the push for the Ichabods. Lewis scored 26 points and Geiman finished with 23.

Up next, the Ichabods prepare for the NCAA D-II Tournament.

