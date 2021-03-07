Advertisement

Florida man accused of killing wife after she was found dead in backyard

By WPBF Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Roberto Colon appeared virtually in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Saturday morning.

Investigators searched his home in Boynton Beach on Friday, finding the remains of Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet in the backyard.

Colon told investigators the two were married so Gomez-Mullet could acquire U.S. citizenship.

“Everyone is surprised,” said neighbor Dieusel Seide, who added that “in this spot in Boynton Beach it’s very quiet.”

Gomez-Mullet went missing over two weeks ago. A few days later, a bloody purse believed to be Gomez-Mullet’s was found near Colon’s home.

Investigators also learned a friend of the missing woman heard her yelling on the phone, “No, no, no, Roberto,” the day she went missing.

Colon later told detectives they had an argument.

A later search of Colon’s home led to investigators finding blood on the front door and different parts of the house.

Colon said it was from his injured dog, but crime scene investigators determined it was human blood.

Police said Colon, when talking with detectives, called Gomez-Mullet different expletives and said she was “swimming with the fishes.”

Investigators also heard him say that police would not be able to “put Humpty Dumpty back together again.”

Colon was charged with domestic premeditated murder in the first degree. He’s in jail with no bond.

There’s no word on if he has an attorney at this point. His next court appearance is on April 5.

