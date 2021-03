TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are battling a grass fire in the Southwest Topeka area on Sunday.

Shawnee County Dispatch told 13 NEWS fire crews were called to SW 77th street around 12 P.M. on Sunday.

Fire crews are currently on scene.

No other information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story.

