Advertisement

Bridge work begins Monday at I-70 and SE Croco Road

Traffic cone for road construction.
Traffic cone for road construction.(WRDW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project is expected to begin at I-70 at the SE Croco Road junction Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), work will start half an hour after sunrise and continue until half an hour before sunset.

Southbound bridge traffic will see signs for a detour with lane width limited to 12 ft. in the work area for northbound traffic; signs and traffic cones will be directing traffic.

The lane closure and detour will be effective all day every day until the project is complete.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-June.

The start of the project is weather-permitting.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Hoelscher was indicted on federal charges of unlawfully using a federal communications...
Topeka man indicted for unlawful use of communications facility
Jeremiah Guesby was indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession...
Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man
RCPD arrests two brothers in rape, aggravated criminal sodomy cases
Sarah Chaplin was arrested on Friday evening for possession of methamphetamine and felon in...
Topeka woman faces methamphetamine, firearm charges
Riegals 20's West stays up til 2am
Local bar is moving toward going back to their regular hours

Latest News

We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS THis Morning Birthday CLub on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Sunday, March 7, 2021
Gov. Laura Kelly signs a proclamation declaring March 7 as COVID Memorial Day on Sunday, March...
Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims Sunday “COVID Memorial Day”
Saturday night car chase ends in crash in North Topeka
Saturday night car chase ends in wreck in North Topeka
First Alert Windy
Sunday forecast: Warm and windy