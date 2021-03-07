Bridge work begins Monday at I-70 and SE Croco Road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge repair project is expected to begin at I-70 at the SE Croco Road junction Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), work will start half an hour after sunrise and continue until half an hour before sunset.

Southbound bridge traffic will see signs for a detour with lane width limited to 12 ft. in the work area for northbound traffic; signs and traffic cones will be directing traffic.

The lane closure and detour will be effective all day every day until the project is complete.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-June.

The start of the project is weather-permitting.

