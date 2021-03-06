Topeka woman faces methamphetamine, firearm charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing charges related to possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old woman is in custody and facing charges after a traffic stop on Friday evening. It said the charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 5, just after 3:30 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck in the 100 block of NW Lyman Rd. During the investigation, it said a firearm, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.
The Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Chaplin, 38, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with the following charges:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Criminal use of a weapon
- Illegal use of a telecommunication device
- Other drug violations
