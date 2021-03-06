Topeka woman faces methamphetamine, firearm charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing charges related to possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old woman is in custody and facing charges after a traffic stop on Friday evening. It said the charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 5, just after 3:30 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck in the 100 block of NW Lyman Rd. During the investigation, it said a firearm, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Chaplin, 38, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Felon in possession of a firearm

Criminal use of a weapon

Illegal use of a telecommunication device

Other drug violations

