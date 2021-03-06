Advertisement

Topeka woman faces methamphetamine, firearm charges

Sarah Chaplin was arrested on Friday evening for possession of methamphetamine and felon in...
Sarah Chaplin was arrested on Friday evening for possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is facing charges related to possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old woman is in custody and facing charges after a traffic stop on Friday evening. It said the charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, March 5, just after 3:30 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck in the 100 block of NW Lyman Rd. During the investigation, it said a firearm, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Chaplin, 38, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Criminal use of a weapon
  • Illegal use of a telecommunication device
  • Other drug violations

