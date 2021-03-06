Topeka ranks among top 20 hottest cities for Gen-Z renters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has ranked among the top 20 hottest cities for Gen-Z renters.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says in 2020, Topeka was ranked among the top 20 most popular cities for Gen-Z renters in the U.S., according to a report published by RENTCafe. It said almost 3 million renter applications were surveyed as part of the study and 22% were from applicants born after 1997, or Generation Z. It said the oldest in the demographic turned 23 in 2020.

“I think the Gen Z crowd recognizes the benefits Topeka holds for young professionals,” said Kelli Maydew, executive director of Forge Young Talent. “There are helpful and fun amenities to take advantage of, but there are also numerous ways to get involved with the community. Whether you want to grow in your field, network with other young talent, or drive change, Topeka is a great place to start your legacy.”

GTP said it sees the recognition as evidence of the benefits Topeka offers young professionals. Furthermore, it said the recognition also could recruit more of the Gen-Z population.

“There’s amazing synergy happening in Topeka,” says Del-Metrius Herron, chair of the Forge Leadership Team. “It’s large enough to offer amazing opportunities in the way of educational and career development, and there are a variety of outlets to meet new people emerging. But Topeka is also small enough for young people to make connections with community leaders and, in effect, make their own mark on their community through these connections. In addition, Topeka is still one of the most affordable places to live in our country. As cost of living increases and remote working opportunities increase, I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue to see major demographic shifts across the heartland of America.”

“Affordable housing, access to secondary learning opportunities through institutions like Washburn University and Washburn Institute for Technology, shorter, easier commutes, and accessible amenities are definitely big draws to the Gen Z population,” says Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Recognition like this further validates these existing benefits as a considerable draw for this generation, which is considered to be ‘just starting out’ in their careers.”

RENTCafé noted that “the trending locations preferred by Gen Z are small towns in the heartland, in the Midwest as well as in parts of the South, favored not only for being more affordable, but also for offering a vibrant local scene that feels authentic and closer to home for these young adults who are starting out in life in times of great uncertainty and change.”

