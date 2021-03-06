Advertisement

Topeka ranks among top 20 hottest cities for Gen-Z renters

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has ranked among the top 20 hottest cities for Gen-Z renters.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says in 2020, Topeka was ranked among the top 20 most popular cities for Gen-Z renters in the U.S., according to a report published by RENTCafe. It said almost 3 million renter applications were surveyed as part of the study and 22% were from applicants born after 1997, or Generation Z. It said the oldest in the demographic turned 23 in 2020.

“I think the Gen Z crowd recognizes the benefits Topeka holds for young professionals,” said Kelli Maydew, executive director of Forge Young Talent. “There are helpful and fun amenities to take advantage of, but there are also numerous ways to get involved with the community. Whether you want to grow in your field, network with other young talent, or drive change, Topeka is a great place to start your legacy.”

GTP said it sees the recognition as evidence of the benefits Topeka offers young professionals. Furthermore, it said the recognition also could recruit more of the Gen-Z population.

“There’s amazing synergy happening in Topeka,” says Del-Metrius Herron, chair of the Forge Leadership Team. “It’s large enough to offer amazing opportunities in the way of educational and career development, and there are a variety of outlets to meet new people emerging. But Topeka is also small enough for young people to make connections with community leaders and, in effect, make their own mark on their community through these connections. In addition, Topeka is still one of the most affordable places to live in our country. As cost of living increases and remote working opportunities increase, I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue to see major demographic shifts across the heartland of America.”

“Affordable housing, access to secondary learning opportunities through institutions like Washburn University and Washburn Institute for Technology, shorter, easier commutes, and accessible amenities are definitely big draws to the Gen Z population,” says Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives, GO Topeka. “Recognition like this further validates these existing benefits as a considerable draw for this generation, which is considered to be ‘just starting out’ in their careers.”

RENTCafé noted that “the trending locations preferred by Gen Z are small towns in the heartland, in the Midwest as well as in parts of the South, favored not only for being more affordable, but also for offering a vibrant local scene that feels authentic and closer to home for these young adults who are starting out in life in times of great uncertainty and change.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Police Chief offers reward after nails found near patrol units
Les Miles
KU places football coach Les Miles on leave in light of LSU harassment reports
Riley Co. Jail to resume in-person visitation
Friends of the Zoo move forward with giraffe construction project
Storm chances middle of next week
Friday Night forecast: Decreasing clouds, cooler