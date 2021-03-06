Advertisement

Topeka man indicted for unlawful use of communications facility

Ross Hoelscher was indicted on federal charges of unlawfully using a federal communications facility.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been indicted for the unlawful use of a communications facility.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Ross Hoelscher, 38, of Topeka, was indicted and arrested on federal charges of unlawfully using a communications facility.

“During this investigation, federal, state and local law enforcement partners worked extremely well together to make certain these alleged criminal acts do not go unpunished,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard.

Slinkard said if convicted, Hoelscher could face up to 8 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 3 years probation and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

According to Slinkard, Hoelscher is scheduled for an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell on March 8.

Slinkard said the case is a joint investigation conducted by the Topeka Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

