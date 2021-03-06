Advertisement

Topeka man has departed father painted before his birthday

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anybody driving by Capitol City Pawn & Jewelry at 6th and Branner may see a familiar face on its painting wall.

Leonard Ramirez, the former owner of Cousin’s Tavern and longtime Goodyear employee, died last year after a battle with cancer. Ramirez’s son, Lenny, reached out to local artist Andy Valdivia to paint his father as his birthday approaches.

“He was like ‘I don’t want no shirts, I don’t want no shirts made,’ you know people get shirts made, to help pay for the funeral or whatever,” Ramirez said. “My dad didn’t want any shirts or anything, he was too proud of a person. I figured he would maybe actually like this, but he might actually say ‘what the hell did you put that up there for?’ But, that’s my dad.”

Valdivia was happy to do it.

“We would have fundraisers,” Valdivia said. “One of the places we could count on, always, was Cousins, which he owned. So, I’m just thanking the family and giving respect to Lenard. This, I did because I wanted to.”

Lenard Jr. says he wanted his dad’s friends from Oakland to see the painting as they drove home.

