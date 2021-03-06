Advertisement

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against one in Amoco attempted robbery

Tabor Brown has been charged for an attempted robbery at an Amoco gas station.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Criminal charges have been filed against a man involved in an attempted robbery at an Amoco gas station.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Tabor Scott Brown for an attempted robbery in February.

According to Kagay, on Feb. 24, officers were dispatched to the Amoco gas station near 13th and Gage Blvd. around 9:40 p.m. with reports of gunshots. He said upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He said the investigation found that two suspected tried to rob the victim, who was seated in his vehicle near the gas pumps.

According to Kagay, the suspects began to shoot at the victim’s car and then fled in their own vehicle. He said the victim was hit by a single bullet and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Kagay said Brown was identified as a suspect and was arrested on March 3. Friday, he said he filed felony charges against Brown including Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle, Aggravated Battery and Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

According to Kagay, Brown is being held on a $50,000 bond and he is set to appear in Court on March 11, at 1 p.m. for a scheduling conference.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information about it should contact TPD immediately.

