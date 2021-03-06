Saturdays Forecast: Sunny skies with warm high temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be warmer than Friday and will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across northeast Ks. Today will be the calmest wind day for the next week, so take advantage of it and get outdoors!

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s. High fire danger for north central Ks. Winds from the SW at 5-10mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 40s. Winds from the S at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Very high fire danger for all of northeast Ks. Winds from the S at 15-20, G30.

A very high fire danger will begin taking shape this afternoon. High temperatures will be well above average for this time of year along with low relative humidity values. The winds will be gusty from the S gusting over 30mph at times. The combination of these conditions are what is leading to the high fire danger through at least Monday. Winds will continue to remain gusty through Thursday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Temperatures at the start of the work week are going to remain above average. We will likely see widespread highs in the 70s. We’ll continue warming into Wednesday where highs will top out in the mid/upper 70s. Some locations may even flirt with 80 degrees.

Precipitation chances over the next few days are very low. Our best chance at seeing some precipitation will be Wednesday afternoon. Thunderstorms developing along a cold front will be possible. Precipitation chances will continue into the end of the week.

Models are in disagreement on high temperatures at the end of the week. We may trend a little cooler next weekend. We will be watching out for our second best chance of precipitation next weekend. Details on this are still unclear as we are a week out, so continue to check back for updates.

Taking Action:

1. Get outside and enjoy today!

2. Avoid any outdoor burning the next few days due to high fire danger concerns.

