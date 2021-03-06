Advertisement

Riley Co. Jail to resume in-person visitation

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Inmates at the Riley Co. Jail will soon be able to see visitors in-person.

The Riley County Police Department says on Sunday, March 7, the Riley County Jail will resume in-person visitation. It said visitation is held on Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. with signup from 6 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. with signup from noon to 1 p.m. It sid visitors are required to be at least 18 years old and children are only allowed if they are the child or sibling of the inmate being visited. It said visits will be kept at 15 minutes per inmate.

According to RCPD, the Jail will also resume its volunteer program. It said volunteers that have been approved and trained to conduct programs within the jail have gotten information on how to safely return in-person.

RCPD is asking residents that are sick to stay home. It said corrections staff will disinfect between visits, which may cause delays. It said free video visitation will continue to be available in the lobby of the Riley County Police Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said staff will regularly disinfect the area and visitors are required to wear a face covering. It said video visitation from homes will also continue to be available through Inmate Canteen at www.inmatecanteen.com.

RCPD said it will continue to work to ensure the safety of inmates by planning for potential COVID-19 cases within the jail. It said separate housing has been set aside for both male and female inmates to quarantine if need be.

According to RCPD, inmate legal counsel will continue to have access unless the person coming to the jail shows signs of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

