Advertisement

Report: 15% of Kansas residents have gotten COVID-19 vaccine

(Source: WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Slightly more than 15% of Kansas residents have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the state’s white residents getting the shots at higher rates, according to health department data released Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported on its website that 439,127 people have been vaccinated in the state.

The agency said 658,459 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, including 219,306 second doses.

A racial breakdown shows that 311,948 people who got the shots were white, a rate of about 124 per 1,000. That compares to the 9,781 Black Kansans who have been vaccinated, a rate slightly below 55 per 1,000.

A breakdown of people vaccinated by ethnicity shows 324,827 who self-identified as not Hispanic received the vaccine, a rate of more than 127 per 1,000. That compares with 27,023 Hispanic Kansans who got the vaccine, a rate of nearly 76 per 1,000,

Health officials also updated on Friday the state’s coronavirus count with 752 new cases added since Wednesday, bringing the total to 295,861 since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were added to the state’s death toll 4,812.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Shawnee Co. Health Department updates emergency order, eliminates restrictions on bar and restaurant hours
Plans are underway to replace defective streetlights in Topeka that are emitting a purple hue,...
Purple streetlights popping up around Topeka, with plans underway to replace them
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka

Latest News

Adrian Polansky, a farmer and former executive director of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency...
USDA relocations curtail ag research, farmer confidence
RCPD arrests two brothers in rape, aggravated criminal sodomy cases
wichita state aac
Wichita State wins American Championship
Investigators: Fire at Kansas church ruled an accident