RCPD arrests two brothers in rape, aggravated criminal sodomy cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan brothers have been arrested in separate rape and aggravated criminal sodomy cases.

The Riley County Police Department says two brothers from Manhattan have been arrested in separate rape and aggravated criminal sodomy cases that allegedly occurred in Manhattan from 2017 to 2021.

According to RCPD, on Feb. 21, officers filed a report for past sexual offenses in Manhattan, which listed a now 10-year-old girl as the victim and a now 27-year-old male as the suspect. It said Severino Jimenez Calleja, 27, of Manhattan was arrested on March 5, for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 years old and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

RCPD said on Feb. 25, officers filed another report for past aggravated offenses in Manhattan, listing a now 10-year-old girl as the victim and a now 31-year-old man as the suspect. It said Antonio Jimenez Calleja, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested on March 5 for two counts of rape of a child under 14 years old, aggravated criminal sodomy of a child under 14 years old and aggravated indecent liberties of a child under 14 years old.

According to the Department, both brothers are confined in the Riley Co. Jail on total bonds of $400,000 each.

