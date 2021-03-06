Police Chief personally offering $100 reward for information related to recent incidents involving roofing nails

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday, February 27th, more than five pounds of roofing nails were found on the easement along the 400 block of West First Street in Saint George, after an officer had parked to monitor traffic in the area.

City crews brought out a large rolling magnet to pick up all the nails in the area to prevent any tires from being damaged by the nails.

The nails that were collected were in varying stages of weathering and rusting, leading police to believe these nails have been placed in the area on multiple occasions

This morning, on his way to the Police Station, Chief Trechter found another handful of brand-new nails in the same area they had removed the more than 5 pounds from.

“You’re not hurting us by doing this, this doesn’t hurt us, it doesn’t come out of our pockets it comes out of the citizens’ pockets, so they should be upset. I know I certainly am.” Saint George Police Department, Chief of Police, Dan Trechter says.

A criminal case has been opened by the Saint George Police Department following the recent discovery of hundreds of roofing nails in a known area where officers park their units while running radar.

Chief Trechter is offering $100 of his personal money as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, and reminds citizens if they see something, say something to continue to keep the community safe.

