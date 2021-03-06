Advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr Drive dedicated in Manhattan

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over a month has passed since the Manhattan City Commission authorized the renaming of 17th Street in Manhattan in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Installation of street signs is nearing completion on the newly renamed Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Members of the City Commission, the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee, and KSU were on hand for the street dedication Friday afternoon.

Following remarks from Mayor Wynn Butler, Kevin Bryant, chairman of the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee, and Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer at K-State, the group gathered for a picture around one of the newly made street signs.

“I’m just proud to be part of that whole team that put it together and shows everybody that we are proud of what we have done here. And we continue to be proud.” Martin Luther King Memorial Committee, chairman, Kevin Bryant says.

“Let us embrace the vision of ‘I have a dream’ and ensure that the dreamers’ vision, does not die.” City of Manhattan, mayor, Wynn Butler says.

The final street signs will be installed at the Anderson Avenue intersection on Monday, March 8th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Governor’s Tax Council discusses taxing medical marijuana
Cities like Denison will see some financial help with the passing of Senate Bill 88.
State accepting applications for utilities loan program
Martin Luther King Jr Drive dedicated in MHK
Lenard Ramirez, 6th and Branner
Topeka man has departed father painted before his birthday