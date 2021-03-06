Martin Luther King Jr Drive dedicated in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over a month has passed since the Manhattan City Commission authorized the renaming of 17th Street in Manhattan in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Installation of street signs is nearing completion on the newly renamed Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

Members of the City Commission, the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee, and KSU were on hand for the street dedication Friday afternoon.

Following remarks from Mayor Wynn Butler, Kevin Bryant, chairman of the Martin Luther King Memorial Committee, and Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer at K-State, the group gathered for a picture around one of the newly made street signs.

“I’m just proud to be part of that whole team that put it together and shows everybody that we are proud of what we have done here. And we continue to be proud.” Martin Luther King Memorial Committee, chairman, Kevin Bryant says.

“Let us embrace the vision of ‘I have a dream’ and ensure that the dreamers’ vision, does not die.” City of Manhattan, mayor, Wynn Butler says.

The final street signs will be installed at the Anderson Avenue intersection on Monday, March 8th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.