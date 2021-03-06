Hillcrest Community Center hosts vaccine interest survey pop-up event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 50 Kansans aged 65-and-older signed up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Survey at the Hillcrest Community Center Saturday morning.

The Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging (JAAA) partnered with the City of Topeka and Shawnee Co. Health Dept. to host pop-up vaccine registration events. Their first one was on Feb. 20 at JAAA. They were able to help 75 people sign up.

They set up with bags filled with hand sanitizer and COVID-19 resources along with getting them signed up from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers of the drive-up event said there was a line of 12 cars formed and folks were prepped and ready to give their information right at 9 a.m. They said there was a continuous stream of cars making their way around the community center parking lot.

“It shouldn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in, it shouldn’t matter you’re economic status, none of that should matter. What should matter is you have the opportunity if you want the vaccination to be able to signed up,” said Community Engagement Director for the City of Topeka, Monique Glaudé.

Exec. Director for JAAA Susan Harris said, “Everyone in the community, but especially folks over 65, can get their vaccines and hopefully get on to whatever normal might be at the end but we just want to get everyone vaccinated that’s eligible and able to.”

A cell phone number and email address are required to complete the survey. Glaudé and Harris said it’s important to remember there are people that do not have that access. They want neighbors to help neighbors and want to make the process of receiving a vaccine more simple.

“We have just been grateful to be able to partner with Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging to let our senior neighbors know and our more mature neighbors know that we’re here for them,” said Glaudé.

The next pop-up vaccine interest survey event will be on Saturday, April 10 at the Garfield Community Center at 1800 NE Quincy St from 9 a.m. to noon.

