Harvesters food distribution being held at former Goodman’s

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters announced Saturday they will set up their food distribution site at the former Goodman’s at 3245 SW Topeka Blvd. instead of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, they made the change.

They will be outside of the Gordman’s on March 9.

No I.D or income requirements are needed just the number of persons in the household.

Fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy, and bread/bakery products will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

Harvesters cancelled their February food distribution and are expecting a larger delivery this month. Delores Smith, a volunteer, said the cancellation was their first ever since they began the food distribution.

Volunteers are always welcome and needed and should arrive at about 8:00 - 8:15 a.m. Volunteers may always sign up for a box of food for themselves and/or someone who can use help.

