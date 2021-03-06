GraceMed federally authorized to give COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - GraceMed has officially received federal authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

GraceMed Health Clinic says it has been chosen as one of 250 health centers throughout the nation to get direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. It said it was chosen due to its network of clinics that already serve a patient base that includes harder-to-reach populations, which include the homeless, public housing residents, migratory and seasonal agricultural workers, those with limited English and seniors that are 65 and older. It said Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas was the only other center selected in Kansas.

According to the nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center, 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been earmarked for the 250 health centers that were chosen. It said it will follow Kansas’ priorities for populations that are eligible to receive the vaccine. It said recipients will not be restricted by county residency and do not have to be GraceMed patients. It said the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses with the second being given about 28 days after the first.

“For some time now, we have been wanting to be able to tell the many people who have called that we are ready to provide vaccinations,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “We are honored and grateful to have been selected to serve our community in this time of crisis. We expect to have the vaccines available the week of March 8th, and can begin setting up appointments prior to their arrival.”

GraceMed said vaccinations will be given based on the state’s schedule for prioritized populations. It said appointments can be made by calling it at 785-861-8800. It said vaccines will be given for free at its Capitol Family Clinic at 1400 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.

“One of our priorities at GraceMed will be to reach out to minority residents who have been reluctant to get the vaccine,” Lee noted. “These are the segments of our community that we serve all the time, so we hope they will trust us when we tell them the vaccine is both safe and effective.”

