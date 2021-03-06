Advertisement

GraceMed federally authorized to give COVID-19 vaccine

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - GraceMed has officially received federal authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

GraceMed Health Clinic says it has been chosen as one of 250 health centers throughout the nation to get direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. It said it was chosen due to its network of clinics that already serve a patient base that includes harder-to-reach populations, which include the homeless, public housing residents, migratory and seasonal agricultural workers, those with limited English and seniors that are 65 and older. It said Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas was the only other center selected in Kansas.

According to the nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center, 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been earmarked for the 250 health centers that were chosen. It said it will follow Kansas’ priorities for populations that are eligible to receive the vaccine. It said recipients will not be restricted by county residency and do not have to be GraceMed patients. It said the Moderna vaccine is given in two doses with the second being given about 28 days after the first.

“For some time now, we have been wanting to be able to tell the many people who have called that we are ready to provide vaccinations,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “We are honored and grateful to have been selected to serve our community in this time of crisis. We expect to have the vaccines available the week of March 8th, and can begin setting up appointments prior to their arrival.”

GraceMed said vaccinations will be given based on the state’s schedule for prioritized populations. It said appointments can be made by calling it at 785-861-8800. It said vaccines will be given for free at its Capitol Family Clinic at 1400 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.

“One of our priorities at GraceMed will be to reach out to minority residents who have been reluctant to get the vaccine,” Lee noted. “These are the segments of our community that we serve all the time, so we hope they will trust us when we tell them the vaccine is both safe and effective.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Police Chief offers reward after nails found near patrol units
Les Miles
KU places football coach Les Miles on leave in light of LSU harassment reports
Riley Co. Jail to resume in-person visitation
Friends of the Zoo move forward with giraffe construction project
Storm chances middle of next week
Friday Night forecast: Decreasing clouds, cooler