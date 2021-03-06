Advertisement

Governor’s Tax Council discusses taxing medical marijuana

(KOTA)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is not considering a tax extension due to COVID-19 this year. Revenue department officials mentioned it during Friday’s online meeting of the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform.

They also discussed medical marijuana. It’s legal in 36 states, and the governor has proposed legalizing it, and using the taxed to fund Medicaid expansion. The Council learned medical marijuana taxes generated $12 million in Colorado last year. But, the state made $300 million on recreational form of the drug.

“While taxes on medical marijuana, the taxes are low, relative to recreational marijuana, it’s real, and if you tax it you will generate millions of dollars in revenue,” Richard Auxier, of Urban Brookings Tax Policy Center, said.

The group heard three options for marijuana taxes. It could be based on percentage of price, the weight, or potency.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

Cities like Denison will see some financial help with the passing of Senate Bill 88.
State accepting applications for utilities loan program
Martin Luther King Jr Drive dedicated in MHK
Martin Luther King Jr Drive dedicated in Manhattan
Martin Luther King Jr Drive dedicated in MHK
Lenard Ramirez, 6th and Branner
Topeka man has departed father painted before his birthday