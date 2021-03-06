Advertisement

Friends of the Zoo move forward with giraffe construction project

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends of the Topeka Zoo is moving forward with its giraffe construction project.

Friends of the Topeka Zoo says after further conversation with the City of Topeka, it will move forward with and coordinate a new mixed species giraffe habitat and animal housing enclosure at the Topeka Zoo. It said it is currently detailing the processes that will be used to hire a general contractor for the project and will share it with interested contractors within the next two weeks.

According to Friends of the Zoo, the new habitat will be a 3-acre outdoor home for giraffes, antelope, gazelles and large birds. It said the habitat will be in the southern part o the zoo campus and will feature a 10,000 square-foot giraffe facility, a 4,000 square foot antelope barn, a group entrance and an interior plaza.

Friends of the Zoo said while the experience will stand alone, it will also complete the Camp Cowabunga exhibit.

