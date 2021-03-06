Federal marijuana charges brought up against Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been indicted and arrested for federal marijuana charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says Jeremiah Guesby, 18, of Topeka, was indicted and arrested on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“This case highlights the importance of the strong working relationships among federal, state and local law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard.

Slinkard said if convicted, Guesby could face up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 2 years probation and a mandatory special assessment of $100 for the first charge. For the second charge, he could face up to 5 years of prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 5 years probation and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

According to Slinkard, Guesby is scheduled for an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Angel D. Mitchell on March 8.

Slinkard said the case is a joint investigation between the Topeka Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.