Energy Committee to hold hearing on Kansas energy issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing regarding the recent issues with the electric grid.

Senator Roger Marshall says on Friday the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing to discuss the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid in extreme weather such as the recent arctic blast. He said he sent a letter to Chairman Joe Manchin and Ranking Member John Barrasso to request the hearing.

“I appreciate Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso for agreeing to hold this important hearing. The Midwest and Great Plains have seen cold weather before. Electricity generators and natural gas producers in the north consistently operate in extreme cold weather. The ultimate questions become, ‘Why weren’t we prepared?’ and ‘What can we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again?’” said Senator Marshall. “While we continue to do all we can at the federal level to confirm no foul play or price gouging has occurred and to support our utility companies and community leaders as they worked diligently to keep Kansans warm, I believe it is prudent to exam the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of electricity and natural gas when the system is stressed.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the recent cold snap put extreme pressure on the nation’s natural gas and propane supply. He said freezing conditions prevented new energy generation in various sectors, which put additional pressure on natural gas supplies for electrical generation. He said the increase in demand caused prices to increase over 100% of normal costs and as a result, natural gas and electrical rates paid by Kansans reached record levels.

To read Sen. Marshall’s full letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.