Advertisement

Energy Committee to hold hearing on Kansas energy issues

Committee Ranking Member Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Committee Ranking Member Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)(JIM WATSON | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing regarding the recent issues with the electric grid.

Senator Roger Marshall says on Friday the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources will hold a hearing to discuss the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid in extreme weather such as the recent arctic blast. He said he sent a letter to Chairman Joe Manchin and Ranking Member John Barrasso to request the hearing.

“I appreciate Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso for agreeing to hold this important hearing. The Midwest and Great Plains have seen cold weather before. Electricity generators and natural gas producers in the north consistently operate in extreme cold weather. The ultimate questions become, ‘Why weren’t we prepared?’ and ‘What can we do to ensure this doesn’t happen again?’” said Senator Marshall. “While we continue to do all we can at the federal level to confirm no foul play or price gouging has occurred and to support our utility companies and community leaders as they worked diligently to keep Kansans warm, I believe it is prudent to exam the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of electricity and natural gas when the system is stressed.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the recent cold snap put extreme pressure on the nation’s natural gas and propane supply. He said freezing conditions prevented new energy generation in various sectors, which put additional pressure on natural gas supplies for electrical generation. He said the increase in demand caused prices to increase over 100% of normal costs and as a result, natural gas and electrical rates paid by Kansans reached record levels.

To read Sen. Marshall’s full letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fiery crash early Friday on northbound US-75 highway near N.W. 35th...
Fiery crash slows traffic early Friday on US-75 north of Topeka
Authorities say a person was struck and killed along the Kansas Turnpike, near Topeka March 4,...
KHP identifies person killed Thursday night on turnpike in Topeka
Authorities identified a 52-year-old Topeka man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by...
Fatality victim identified from Thursday night SUV-pedestrian collision on Turnpike in south Topeka
Air Tanker 95 works to help contain a wildfire.
Wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres in Jackson Co.
Fire causes $115,000 damage to building in west Topeka
Fire causes $115,000 damage to new Churchill’s store in west Topeka

Latest News

13 News at Six
A design from SHHS students that was chosen to be painted as a mural on the Milk and Honey...
Local business celebrates anniversary with student painted mural
New categories mean new, big crowds for COVID vaccine
Local organizations step up to help vaccinate undeserved populations
Safe Streets to host Safe Property Management training