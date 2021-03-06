Ase’ Organization to host free Easter Egg hunt

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ase’ Organization will host a free Easter Egg hunt in Junction City.

The Ase’ Organization says it is inviting the community to An Ase’ Easter Fundraising Event on Saturday, April 3, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the 12th St. Community Center, 1002 W. 12th St. It said guests can look for hidden eggs and enter raffles for prizes. It said raffle prizes include several Easter baskets and two bicycles.

The Organization said raffle tickets are $2 per ticket and all proceeds will go to future community events that it will host.

