Women ready to take virtual runway for Couture for Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Three women; three unique styles; one common bond.

Jill Rowland, Sadie Clemo, and Cammie Laughlin all are cancer survivors.

Cammie Laughlin survived cervical cancer in her late 20s. Now 62, her annual mammogram early last year revealed breast cancer.

“(It was) total shock,” Cammie said. “I’ve, every year gotten my mammogram. Every year, everything was fine.”

Jill Rowland, 53 and a mother of three, went to her doctor last summer about a lump in her stomach. Doctors found a five-pound mass that turned out to be ovarian cancer.

“Once you find out it’s cancer, it’s a horrible gut feeling,” she said.

Sadie Clemo, 33, found out six years ago she had a genetic mutation making her at high risk for breast and other cancers. As part of increased screenings, an ultrasound last summer found a mass in her uterus.

“I mean, we go in for the screenings, but, still, you never really expect to find anything,” she said.

The three women will share their stories at this year’s Couture for Cancer, hoping their turn on the virtual runway will inspire other women.

Jill said she hopes women will advocate for themselves.

“If you don’t think something’s right, definitely find the person that will help you,” she said.

Cammie said women shouldn’t put off their health screenings.

“Both times, if I had not been diligent about my appointments, I don’t know if I’d be here now,” she said.

Sadie said she keeps a positive attitude through her fight.

“Obviously, with being, BRCA, we’ve had a lot of cancer in my family. I’ve seen this end a lot differently,” she said. “I feel very grateful that everything was found so early, and I have my life, and I’ll see my kids graduate.”

The fundraising auction is already open. You can register to bid - and watch the event at 4 pm this Saturday, March 6, couture2021.givesmart.com. Money raised benefits the American Cancer Society.

