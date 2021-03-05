Washburn University to fully return to in-person learning in the fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will return to its traditional classes in the fall.

Washburn University says its faculty and staff will all soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which will allow it to fully return to a more traditional campus environment in the fall of 2021.

The university said it got word from the Shawnee County Department of Health on Friday that it will include Washburn’s faculty and staff in Phase 2B of its vaccine plan. It said K-12 faculty and staff have already been getting the vaccine as part of that group, but the university had not previously been included.

“We welcome this news as we prepare to provide a more traditional environment for our students this fall,” said Washburn President Jerry Farley. “We have been able to deliver classes in-person through the spring, but this additional level of protection should allow us to return fully to our traditional campus model.”

According to Farley, Washburn was able to quickly adjust in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to deliver a quality education for students, but it was made clear that students wanted in-person classes and a more complete college experience. He said the vaccine will also allow the university’s classrooms to return to pre-pandemic capacities.

“We have adopted some additional teaching techniques and added significant amounts of technology as a result of the pandemic,” Farley said. “That has given us new capabilities and will continue to enrich the classroom experience moving forward. But there is still nothing quite like interacting with a professor in person – particularly in small classes like the ones we have at Washburn.”

Washburn said the final step in completing the plans to return to in-person classes was to gain access to the vaccine and that is now close at hand. It said Shawnee Co. will provide doses of one of the three available vaccines to it, but will rely on the university’s own health service to vaccinate employees and provide records to the county. It said the county has not said when the vaccine will be available for Washburn, but a firm schedule is forthcoming.

According to the university, students will not be included in this phase of the roll-out, but Farley said the federal government anticipates the vaccine supply to increase by May to allow availability to all adults.

“We continue to encourage everyone on campus to get vaccinated just as soon as it is available to them,” Farley said. “The vaccine is completely voluntary, but we are encouraging it for all faculty and staff who are physically able to take it.

“In the meantime, we continue to get ready for the fall,” he said, “and we will continue to require face masks on campus and are maintaining social distancing as indicated by the CDC and the Shawnee County Department of Health.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.