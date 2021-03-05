Visitation to resume at Riley County Jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In-person visitation at the Riley County Jail will resume on Sunday, March 7. Sign-up for visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visitation is also on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with sign-up from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visits are 15 minutes per inmate, and children are only allowed if they are the child or sibling of the inmate being visited.

The Riley County Jail also announced in a news release that it will also resume its volunteer programs.

Free video visitation will continue to be available in the lobby of the Riley County Police Department from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are required to wear a face covering. Video visitation from your home is also available through Inmate Canteen: http://inmatecanteen.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.