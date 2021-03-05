Advertisement

Topeka woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Renee Francoeur
Renee Francoeur(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic stop Thursday night.

Around 10:45 pm, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a stop in the 5000 block of SW Topeka Blvd. During the investigation, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.

38-year-old Renee Francouer of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual violator and tag not assigned. She was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Brown County.

The incident is still under investigation.

