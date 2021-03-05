Tanker 95 dispatched to help with wildfire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tanker 95 has been dispatched to help contain a wildfire in Jackson Co.

The Kansas Department of Emergency Management says in a tweet that Tanker 95 from the Kansas National Guard has been dispatched to Jackson County to help contain a wildfire.

Tanker 95 is currently assisting Jackson County with a wildland fire. We are asking individuals to avoid the area to give T95 and the local firefighters space to work.@KSForestService | @ksfiremarshal | @GovLauraKelly pic.twitter.com/RNMmdH8YCK — KDEM (@KansasEmergency) March 4, 2021

KDEM said is asking residents to avoid the area to give T95 and firefighters the room they need to contain the fire.

