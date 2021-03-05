Shawnee Co. Health Department updates emergency order, eliminates restrictions on bars and restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has updated its emergency health order amid declining numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The update eliminates all restrictions on operating hours for restaurants and bars in the county.

Limits for small gatherings have also been increased to 25 people, limits for large indoor gatherings are increased to 500 people or 75 percent capacity, and limits for mass outdoor gatherings has been increased to 1000 people.

The updates go into effect on March 6 at 12:01 am.

